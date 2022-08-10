Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gold Rathian guide – weaknesses, drops, and more
Bow before the queen.
The Gold Rathian is not to be underestimated in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It is a fearsome creature that makes the standard version of it seem like a kitten in comparison. You will want to bring your most organized team and the best gear to defeat it, especially when you first fight against it in the Arena. This guide covers all Gold Rathian weaknesses and the materials it drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
How to beat Gold Rathian in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak
All Gold Rathian weaknesses
The Gold Rathian will become more powerful as the battle continues. The neck will begin to glow bright blue underneath its skin, indicating its entering its Incandescent state, which enhances its fire attacks, causing them to explode into blue flames, and it uses its tail far more often. You want to attack its head to knock it out of this state, lowering its damage potential, and try cutting off the tail as quickly as possible to prevent it from using this weapon against you and your party. The Gold Rathian resistances are similar to the Silver Rathalos but has stronger armor.
Related: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Silver Rathalos guide – weaknesses, drops, and more
If you plan to use any elemental weapons against it, you want to use Water, Thunder, or Ice as a last resort. Both Fire and Dragon elemental weapons are ineffective against it, and you likely have better options at your disposal.
|Body Parts
|Slashing
|Blunt
|Ammo
|Fire
|Water
|Thunder
|Ice
|Dragon
|Head
|22
|22
|15
|0
|5
|10
|5
|0
|Neck
|22
|22
|15
|0
|5
|10
|5
|0
|Abdomen
|25
|30
|30
|5
|10
|15
|10
|0
|Back
|22
|22
|15
|0
|5
|10
|5
|0
|Wing
|35
|35
|35
|0
|15
|15
|10
|0
|Leg
|44
|44
|45
|0
|10
|10
|5
|0
|Tail
|20
|20
|45
|0
|10
|10
|5
|0
All Gold Rathian material drops
There are multiple materials you can recover while fighting against a Gold Rathian. By breaking its many parts, you can find its Shard, Cortex, Weave, and Surspike, which will prove difficult. You want to focus on body parts like the head, wings, chest, and tail. We cannot stress cutting off the tail to make the battle easier for you. There’s a slight chance you might obtain the Rathian Ruby or Mantle during these encounters.
|Material drops
|Target Rewards
|Capture rewards
|Broken part rewards
|Carves
|Dropped materials
|Gold Rathian Shard
|18%
|22%
|58%
|44%
|51%
|Gold Rathian Cortex
|34%
|44%
|30%
|31%
|46%
|Gold Rathian Weave
|19%
|12%
|100%
|0
|0
|Gold Rathian Surpsike
|7%
|0
|70%
|52%
|4%
|Rath Gleam
|12%
|10%
|0
|10%
|0
|Rathian Ruby
|7%
|8%
|8%
|8%
|4%
|Rathian Mantle
|3%
|4%
|4%
|4%
|1%
|Large Wyvern Tear
|0
|0
|0
|0
|40%