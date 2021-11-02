How the Dual Shell hop up works in Apex Legends

The next Hop Up coming to Apex Legends in Season 11: Escape is called the Dual Shell. It’s a deadly loadout addition for the Mastiff and the 30-30 Repeater. For those who have been unleashing carnage against other legends with these already powerful weapons, you can expect to be on the hunt for the Dual Shell to increase your chances of securing victory. Here’s everything you need to know about the Dual Shell hop up in Apex Legends.

The Dual Shell only works for the 30-30 Repeater and the Mastiff. While you have it installed, each round you load into the respective weapon counts for two. It’s a passive Hop Up, which means you do not need to practice any timing or activate it during a battle.

So if you have the Dual Shell added to the Mastiff shotgun, and you need to reload, every round you load into the weapon’s chamber counts as two. Thus, your reload time is going to be cut in half, meaning you’ll be able to ready your weapon much faster than you traditionally would during an intense encounter. If you’ve had trouble reloading these weapons, you’ll want to hunt down the Dual Shell and place it as an attachment. Make sure your teammates are aware you’re looking for it, too.