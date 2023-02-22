How the Grim Omens event works in Pokémon Go

There are multiple events to keep track of while playing Pokémon Go, and many major ones typically have smaller things happening before they launch. For example, before the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is the Primal Rumblings event, hinting at the arrival of the long-awaited Primal forms for Groudon and Kyogre. An unspecified event is also happening during the Primal Rumblings, one called Grim Omens, which features Absol. Here’s what you need to know about the Grim Omens event in Pokémon Go.

What is the Grim Omens event in Pokémon Go?

The developers do not directly outline Grim Omens as an event happening during the Primal Rumblings. However, it’s still happening. What occurs is Absol, known as the disaster Pokémon, typically appears right before a disaster happens, which is supposed to be whenever Groudon and Kyogre usually appear. As such, at specific times during the day in your local area, Absol will frequently appear for a short duration.

Related: How to beat Rayquaza in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

The event works with having an increased spawn rate for Absol from 12:00 PM to 12:05 PM in your local area. You have an extremely short amount of time to catch Absol when it does appear, and then it will swiftly disappear. This will happen throughout the Primal Rumblings event, which takes place from February 22 to 24. Once the event ends, these Absol spawns will likely go down.

If you want to take advantage of these spawn rates, try catching as many Absol as you can before they disappear. This might be a good idea if you’re preparing to use Absol’s Mega form or if you’re trying to find a shiny version of this Pokémon. Both are good reasons to try catching the Pokémon, and it does have some use in the PvP scene and PvE raids.