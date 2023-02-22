How to beat Rayquaza in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Rayquaza is an incredibly powerful Pokémon that you rarely encounter in Pokémon Go. It’s a Pokémon that typically appears in five-star raids, and you have a limited time to capture it before it disappears again. You’ll want to react quickly and gather up a team to defeat it and have a chance to add it to your collection. The best way to do this is to understand its weaknesses. This guide covers how to beat Rayquaza in Pokémon Go, covering all weaknesses and the best Pokémon to use against it.

All Rayquaza weaknesses

Rayquaza is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Dragon, Fairy, Rock-types, and it’s doubly weak to Ice-type attacks. Of these options, you want to focus on using Ice-type Pokémon and attacks against it to take it down.

Best Pokémon to counter Rayquaza

There are several Pokémon to choose from to bring out while fighting Rayquaza, but your best choices include Galarian Darmanitan, Mamoswine, and Weavile.

Galarian Darmanitan is the Ice-type version of Darmanitan. It has a max CP of 3,105, an attack of 263, a defense of 114, and a stamina of 233. It has extremely weak defenses, meaning you want to primarily focus on this Pokémon to be your attacker, and you maybe only want to use one or two of them in your roster to fight Rayquaza. The best moves on it include Ice Fang and Avalanche.

The next choice is Mamoswine, an Ice and Ground-type Pokémon. Before Galarian Darmantain, it was an Ice-type powerhouse and was the strongest Ice-type attacker Pokémon, which means it still packs a punch against anything weak to its moves. It has a max CP of 3,328, an attack of 247, a defense of 146, and a stamina of 242. You want to teach yours to use Powder Snow and Avalanche.

The final best option includes Weavile, a Dark and Ice-type Pokémon. It has a max CP of 3,005, an attack of 243, a defense of 171, and a stamina of 172. It has several more weaknesses than the others on this list, but Weavile has plenty of attack power behind it to give Rayquaza plenty of trouble. The best moves to use on it include Ice shard and Avalanche.

You will need a team of at least six Pokémon to take down Rayquaza. These are some other choices you can use to help fill out your roster.

Articuno

Aurorus

Avalugg

Beartic

Glaceon

Jynx

Mewtwo

Regice

Salamence

Walrein

Zekrom

After defeating Rayquaza, you and your friends have few chances to try and capture it using Premier balls. There’s a good chance you might encounter a shiny version of Rayquaza, too.