You can find several cursed possessions while exploring your ghost investigation site in Phasmophobia. These items can be helpful to draw out the ghost and identify what it is. However, there are drastic consequences to using these items, such as the Haunted Mirror. Here’s what you need to know about how the Haunted Mirror works in Phasmophobia.

The Haunted Mirror is not one that you’re going to find hanging up in the house. Instead, it’s a handheld mirror that you can pick up from the ground. You’ll want to make sure you have your hands free when you find it. After picking up the mirror, you can activate it to briefly view what room the ghost likes to visit in the house, narrowing down its location to make it easier to find.

Whenever you use the mirror, your sanity will take a nosedive and deplete extremely rapidly. When you’re using this item in a dark room or on the more severe difficulties, you can expect to find the ghost immediately reacting to this drop and may even begin hunting you and your ghost-hunting crew.

We recommend using the Haunted Mirror if you’re having trouble finding out the ghost’s location, and you want to use it early on during an investigation. It also helps to have a stash of sanity pills available in the van so you can replenish your lost sanity, avoiding a hunt.