You’ll be picking up several weapons as you explore Halo Infinite. One of the more unusual choices you might find is the Heatwave. It’s a Forerunner weapon that’s received a few tweaks and gameplay adjustments for Infinite. Here’s what you need to know about how the Heatwave works in Halo Infinite.

The Heatwave is a semi-automatic energy weapon. While the best association for it is to consider it a shotgun, the weapon’s range is much larger than the other Bulldog model you can use in Halo Infinite. Several energy bullets shoot out of the weapon, lumped together that, by themselves, don’t do too much damage to an opponent. But if you were to hit someone with several of these energy bullets in close range, you could do some severe damage to them.

The Heatwave has two firing modes that allow it to swap from firing horizontally and vertically. Switching between these two choices is essential, depending on where you are on the map. In addition, all of the energy shots fired from this weapon bounce on walls, meaning even if you miss, you can potentially have them hit the back of a target. The bouncing doesn’t last forever, but if you can aim carefully around a corner, you might be able to hit your target even if you don’t have a clear line of sight on them.

We recommend using the Heatwave with another long range weapon, such as the Assault Rifle or Battle Rifle, preparing you to fight against opponents who are still a reasonable distance away from you.