How the HUD works in WWE 2K22

If you’re new to WWE 2K22, or WWE 2K games in general, it’s a good idea to familiar yourself with the HUD. The HUD can be found on the bottom part of the screen, and will give players some pretty helpful information on both your wrestler, as well as the opponent. But what exactly does the HUD indicate? Let’s go over what you need to know about it in WWE 2K22.

The top bar, which is under the wrestler’s name, is the Vitality bar. This essentially indicates how vulnerable a wrestler to getting stunned. The more green in the bar, the more Vitality. However, little to no green means that the wrestler is vulnerable to receiving permanent damage, which can affect health and the ability to kick out.

The right-hand part of the HUD is the body damage indicator. This indicates what body parts are damaged, and how bad the damage is. Users can see how injured a wrestler’s head, torso, arms, and legs are during the match. No color indicates little to no damage to the wrestler. Yellow indicates minor damage, while orange means a medium amount. Lastly, red means a high amount of damage.

The bottom part of the HUD is the Finisher section. This portion indicates how close the user is toward unlocking a Finisher that can be used on an opponent. The Finisher bar can be filled by successfully hitting strikes, whether it be light or heavy, combos, and Signature moves.

Once a user completely fills the bar, that users will get a Finisher. Look at the box next to the bar, to see how many finishers are stored up. Users can store up to three finishers at a time.

That’s the gist of the HUD in WWE 2K22.