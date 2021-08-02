How the L-Star works in Apex Legends Season 10: Emergence

Since the beginning of Apex Legends, the L-Star has been a weird outlier among the other weapons. The L-Star was introduced in Season 2: Battle Charge as a Care Package weapon and eventually brought to the ground loot in Season 4: Assimilation. Since being a part of the ground loot, it was the only energy weapon to not take an extended energy magazine, due to the fact the weapon does not need to reload, and it instead will overheat and need to cool down if used too long. While the mechanic itself hasn’t changed, the kitting out for the L-Star has for Season 10: Emergence.

Kit Changes

The L-Star will now have four attachment slots instead of its former meager two. The standard stock and any optic suitable for an LMG will still be a part of the kit as normal, but you will also be able to equip a barrel stabilizer for recoil reduction, and an extended energy magazine that will, instead of adding to ammo in a round, allow the L-Star to fire longer before overheating. This buff will also stack with Rampart’s passive ability. There is still no Hop-Up for the L-Star.

L-Star Kit Options Overview

Barrel Stabilizer

Extended Energy Magazine

LMG Optic

Standard Stock

Hipfire Nerf

Due to the kit buff, the weapon itself is getting a slight nerf that will increase the hipfire spread. This isn’t the end of the world, however, especially if you play the gun at mid-range and use Aim Down Sights (ADS) most of the time anyway.

Visual Changes

The scale of the energy visual effects has been tightened and reduced by 50% for clarity and readability. The impact effect has also been reduced.

These changes are going to change up the meta in terms of how useful the gun is and when. With a nerfed hipfire, it may not be as viable in the early game, but with all these new kit options, it is a much more viable late game to end game weapon.