How the new badge menu works in Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy

Apex Legends is always evolving whether it be gameplay, characters, cosmetics etc… but one thing that has pretty much been the same since launch is the badge menu. Badges are like little trophies you can use to show off your accomplishments on your banner your team knows who they are fighting with. And if you’re the champion, so your competitors know who to fear.

All of that said, selecting your badge has always been a messy and convoluted experience. Thankfully, after direct player feedback, the entire badge menu has been reworked for Season 9: Legacy. Here is how the new badge menu functions.

First things first, the badge menu is now organized into categories. Examples of this are subsections such as ranked badges, season-specific badges, Legend-specific badges and general badges. You can also use a filter to only view a certain portion of the badges. So far there is only one toggle for the filter, but it allows players choose to either view all badges, or only badges you have unlocked. There is currently no option to filter by only locked badges, but we would love to see that option in the future.

Reminder that badge menus are still separated by Legend. There is still no way to see all of your Legend-specific badges side-by-side.