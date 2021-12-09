The Postcard Book in Pokémon Go is a fun way to share many of the locations you visit with other players and look back on the PokéStops you’ve checked out during your adventure. You can choose to save those images or share them with your friends as you play through the game. In this guide, we’re going to detail how the Postcard Book works in Pokémon Go and what you can do with it.

You’ll need to earn Postcards to place inside of your Postcard Book. You’ll receive Postcards by exchanging gifts with friends. Every time you receive a gift, a Postcard will appear of the location of the PokéStop that the player visited, and the one receiving the gift can choose to save it. If they save it, you’ll be able to find it under the Postcard Book inside your Item Bag, or you can find it in your Trainer Profile.

You’ll be able to sort through all of the images you’ve saved and check out the locations your friends have visited. You can organize them by the friends who sent them, giving you a detailed layout of the unique places other players on your friend’s list visit daily or have checked out while traveling the world.