How the Rapport system works in Lost Ark

Managing your relationships with NPCs is one of the little pleasures of playing MMORPGs, and in Lost Ark it can be just as rewarding as smacking dragons in the face with an axe bigger than your entire character. Using the Rapport system, players can build connections with various Lost Ark characters, which eventually yields rewards.

The Rapport system feels somewhat like the monster raising system from Final Fantasy Tactics Advance and is equally straightforward. In order to use it, the first thing you need to do is open up the Rapport menu and look through your available Rapport NPCs. There you can see not only the potential rewards for building Rapport with each character but also where to find them in the world of Lost Ark. Once you’ve identified the NPCs you’d like to befriend, head to their location and interact with them. The following actions build Rapport with NPCs:

Completing quests for them.

Using emotes they respond positively to; this can only be done once per NPC.

Playing certain Sheet Music; this is also limited to one use per NPC.

Giving them gifts. Each NPC character in Lost Ark likes a certain type of gifts, so make sure not to waste other items on them as it will not build Rapport. You can find the preferred gifts list in the Rapport menu.

Once you’ve performed the actions listed above enough times, your Rapport level with the NPC in question will increase, and you will be granted rewards. This can only be done a certain number of times with each Rapport NPC in Lost Ark.