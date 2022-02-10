How the Roster system and buffs work in Lost Ark

The Roster system in Lost Ark offers a handful of buffs that you can use to enhance your characters, giving them additional stat bonuses as they progress through the game. You’ll be leveling up your character’s Roster level as you play alongside their combat level. But the Roster level connects to all of the characters you use on a server, making them all stronger. How that works can be a little confusing. This guide details how the Roster system and the buffs work in Lost Ark, giving you a better idea of their importance.

You can view your current Roster level while on any of the characters on a server by going to the Roster menu on the lower-right side or clicking the O button. From there, you’ll be able to review all of the stat bonuses your characters receive and all of your character’s current Roster levels. Essentially, these are all passive stat increases that your characters on a server share, giving them additional effects while playing.

Your character’s combat level is separate from their Roster level. You can play through all of Lost Ark on a single character, and when you make a new one, the Roster level remains the same. When leveling this up, the Roster XP you earn levels up the entire system for all characters, even the one you’ve already completed the game with.

Specific activities and side-quests will give you additional Roster XP. We highly recommend going out of your way to complete these experiences to increase your Roster level.