How the Sneak Attack skill works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The Sneak Attack skill is one of the many Equipment Skill options you can pick in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It may not fit in with every player’s style, but it might be something you consider adding to your kit. However, before you think about adding it, let’s go over how the skill works and what it can do for you. This guide covers everything you need to know about the Sneak Attack skill and how it works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What does Sneak Attack do in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak?

With the Sneak Attack skill, your character will do increased damage to any large monster it hits from behind. You will want to make sure to get the most out of this skill by positioning your character to the rear of the creature, primarily focusing on cutting off the tail or hitting its back. If you’re someone who prefers keeping a distance from an enemy, or you’re flying through the air as an Insect Glaive player, you might want to consider grabbing Sneak Attack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Right now, this skill is only available through the Lucent Narga armor, specifically the armor’s chest plate, the Lambent Hauberk, the leggings, the Lambent Sash, and the Lambent Gaiters. Each armor piece provides you with a rank. You can reach up to three ranks with this skill, although you might want to stop at only wearing two of them.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Sneak Attack skill at each level.

Level 1: While active, increases attack power by 5%

Level 2: While active, increases attack power by 10%

Level 3: While active, increases attack power by 12%

Given you only receive a 2% bump from levels two to three, we recommend sticking with two and utilizing this in your build. The extra bump from wearing all three pieces from the set might not be what you’re looking to use in your build, and you can likely find better options. You will need to take on the Lucent Nargacuga to add this armor to your collection.