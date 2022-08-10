Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lucent Nargacuga guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

An invisible assassin awaits you.

The Lucent Nargacuga is a dangerous foe for you to battle in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It will be tough to spot when it enters its cloaked state. When it does it, the only way to spot it is the movement it leaves behind on the ground or its glowing red eyes. You will want to remain at the ready and prepare to dodge any incoming attacks. This guide covers all Lucent Nargacuga’s weaknesses and all material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to beat Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Lucent Nargacuga weaknesses

The greatest asset Lucent Nargacuga has against you and your team is the ability to fade into the shadows. It can become completely invisible, but you will be able to see the Nargacuga’s signature glowing eyes through the camouflage, only if it is enraged. Hopefully, when it enters this state, it is enraged, but you can also try tracking it by following its movement on the ground. Another powerful asset it has is the poisonous tail, sending out multiple spikes that can heavily damage you over time. Therefore, we encourage you to prioritize cutting off this creature’s tail.

You want to aim for its head, wings, and tail throughout this engagement. Additionally, you want to avoid using any Fire or Thunder elemental damage during this encounter, primarily focusing on bringing Ice, Dragon, or Water weapons with you.

Body PartsSlashingBluntAmmoFireWaterThunderIceDragon
Head5560450502010
Neck/Back3030150501510
Foreleg3843305502010
Cutwing21242101003015
Abdomen25403001002015
Hind Leg3030250501510
Tail403545050105

All Lucent Nargacuga material drops

There are multiple items you can earn when taking down the Lucent Nargacuga. For example, you might receive a Lucent variety of the Narga Dapple, Narga Shard, Hardfang, or a Narga Razor. You primarily want to focus on breaking the creature’s head, back, and wings to obtain these items. The hardest item to locate on a Lucent Nargacuga is the Cloudy Moonshard, which has a meager chance of dropping.

Material dropsTarget RewardsCapture rewardsBroken part rewardsCarvesDropped materials
Lucent Narga Dapple22%28%025%40%
Lucent Narga Shard30%22%27%45%50%
Lucent Narga Hardfang17%23%45%16%13%
Lucent Narga Razor11%065%12%0
???12%13%045%17%
Nargacuga Lash6%10%050%0
Cloudy Moonshard2%4%3%5%1%
Large Wyvern Tear000040%

