Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Lucent Nargacuga guide – weaknesses, drops, and more

The Lucent Nargacuga is a dangerous foe for you to battle in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. It will be tough to spot when it enters its cloaked state. When it does it, the only way to spot it is the movement it leaves behind on the ground or its glowing red eyes. You will want to remain at the ready and prepare to dodge any incoming attacks. This guide covers all Lucent Nargacuga’s weaknesses and all material drops in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to beat Lucent Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

All Lucent Nargacuga weaknesses

The greatest asset Lucent Nargacuga has against you and your team is the ability to fade into the shadows. It can become completely invisible, but you will be able to see the Nargacuga’s signature glowing eyes through the camouflage, only if it is enraged. Hopefully, when it enters this state, it is enraged, but you can also try tracking it by following its movement on the ground. Another powerful asset it has is the poisonous tail, sending out multiple spikes that can heavily damage you over time. Therefore, we encourage you to prioritize cutting off this creature’s tail.

You want to aim for its head, wings, and tail throughout this engagement. Additionally, you want to avoid using any Fire or Thunder elemental damage during this encounter, primarily focusing on bringing Ice, Dragon, or Water weapons with you.

Body Parts Slashing Blunt Ammo Fire Water Thunder Ice Dragon Head 55 60 45 0 5 0 20 10 Neck/Back 30 30 15 0 5 0 15 10 Foreleg 38 43 30 5 5 0 20 10 Cutwing 21 24 21 0 10 0 30 15 Abdomen 25 40 30 0 10 0 20 15 Hind Leg 30 30 25 0 5 0 15 10 Tail 40 35 45 0 5 0 10 5

All Lucent Nargacuga material drops

There are multiple items you can earn when taking down the Lucent Nargacuga. For example, you might receive a Lucent variety of the Narga Dapple, Narga Shard, Hardfang, or a Narga Razor. You primarily want to focus on breaking the creature’s head, back, and wings to obtain these items. The hardest item to locate on a Lucent Nargacuga is the Cloudy Moonshard, which has a meager chance of dropping.