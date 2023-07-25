How to access and use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the spin-off sequel to the highly successful Marvel’s Spider-Man which debuted on the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Using the same core gameplay elements, Insomniac Games brought Miles Morales to the PlayStation 5’s launch and let players control this extremely agile character in a revamped New York City.

As Miles is swinging through the streets, he is able to fight crime using the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, or FNSM App. This app will help you complete the various side missions that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has to offer. Here is everything you need to know about how to access and use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App.

How to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App was created by Miles’ best friend Ganke Lee, and is given to him after completing the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission. The app will automatically notify you of the various crimes and activities happening across New York City, and completing these will provide you with experience and rewards.

To access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PlayStation, you need to swipe the Touchpad on the controller. You can switch between the various side activities by using the L1 and R1 buttons.

On PC, to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, you’ll have to press the M key on the keyboard.

How to use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App

The FNSM App will allow you to earn rewards by fighting crime and fulfilling requests around New York City. There are 11 crimes in total that you can find, and although the app can be accessed after the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission, you can still do these side missions before this. Each crime will earn you 150 experience and up to three activity tokens. Here is a list of the various crimes you can find in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Crime Objective 1 Objective 2 Armed Robbery Web Throw three objects at enemies Web three enemies to a wall Arms Deal Stealth Takedown three enemies Achieve a 10x combo Assault Web Throw three objects at enemies Achieve a 10x combo Break-In Air Launch three enemies Web Throw three enemies Chopper Malfunction Swing kick six enemies Defeat four enemies while Camouflaged Cyber Attack Air Yank five enemies Stealth Takedown three enemies Mugging Achieve a 10x combo Air Launch three enemies Raft Escapees Don’t allow any vehicles to be stolen Venom attack five enemies Stolen Vehicle Stop the car without taking damage Force the car to stop safely Street Shootout Use the Gravity Well gadget to pull in eight enemies Use Venom attacks on four enemies Supply Theft Perfect Dodge five times Achieve a 30x combo

There are numerous activities that you can discover in the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, where people in New York City will ask for help. Here is a list of the activities in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and what rewards you can get.

Request Reward Can I Get a Photo? 100 XP, eight tokens Can’t Find My Pigeons 100 XP, eight tokens Emergency Comms Down 100 XP, eight tokens F.E.A.S.T. Toys Stolen 100 XP, eight tokens Ice Breaking My Crane! 100 XP, eight tokens Lost Cat 100 XP, eight tokens My Car’s Gone 100 XP, eight tokens My Trucks Stuck 100 XP, eight tokens Stuck on Skyscrapper 100 XP, eight tokens Thank You, Spider-Man! 100 XP, eight tokens, Uptown Pride Suit

By completing all of the requests in the FNSM app you’ll also earn the Five Star Review trophy.