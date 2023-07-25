How to access and use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man now has an app to assist him!

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the spin-off sequel to the highly successful Marvel’s Spider-Man which debuted on the PlayStation 4 in 2018. Using the same core gameplay elements, Insomniac Games brought Miles Morales to the PlayStation 5’s launch and let players control this extremely agile character in a revamped New York City.

As Miles is swinging through the streets, he is able to fight crime using the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, or FNSM App. This app will help you complete the various side missions that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has to offer. Here is everything you need to know about how to access and use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App.

How to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App

The Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App was created by Miles’ best friend Ganke Lee, and is given to him after completing the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission. The app will automatically notify you of the various crimes and activities happening across New York City, and completing these will provide you with experience and rewards.

  • To access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App on PlayStation, you need to swipe the Touchpad on the controller. You can switch between the various side activities by using the L1 and R1 buttons.
  • On PC, to access the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, you’ll have to press the M key on the keyboard.

How to use the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App

The FNSM App will allow you to earn rewards by fighting crime and fulfilling requests around New York City. There are 11 crimes in total that you can find, and although the app can be accessed after the Harlem Trains Out of Service mission, you can still do these side missions before this. Each crime will earn you 150 experience and up to three activity tokens. Here is a list of the various crimes you can find in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

CrimeObjective 1Objective 2
Armed RobberyWeb Throw three objects at enemiesWeb three enemies to a wall
Arms DealStealth Takedown three enemiesAchieve a 10x combo
AssaultWeb Throw three objects at enemiesAchieve a 10x combo
Break-InAir Launch three enemiesWeb Throw three enemies
Chopper MalfunctionSwing kick six enemiesDefeat four enemies while Camouflaged
Cyber AttackAir Yank five enemiesStealth Takedown three enemies
MuggingAchieve a 10x comboAir Launch three enemies
Raft EscapeesDon’t allow any vehicles to be stolenVenom attack five enemies
Stolen VehicleStop the car without taking damageForce the car to stop safely
Street ShootoutUse the Gravity Well gadget to pull in eight enemiesUse Venom attacks on four enemies
Supply TheftPerfect Dodge five timesAchieve a 30x combo

There are numerous activities that you can discover in the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man App, where people in New York City will ask for help. Here is a list of the activities in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and what rewards you can get.

RequestReward
Can I Get a Photo?100 XP, eight tokens
Can’t Find My Pigeons100 XP, eight tokens
Emergency Comms Down100 XP, eight tokens
F.E.A.S.T. Toys Stolen100 XP, eight tokens
Ice Breaking My Crane!100 XP, eight tokens
Lost Cat100 XP, eight tokens
My Car’s Gone100 XP, eight tokens
My Trucks Stuck100 XP, eight tokens
Stuck on Skyscrapper100 XP, eight tokens
Thank You, Spider-Man!100 XP, eight tokens, Uptown Pride Suit

By completing all of the requests in the FNSM app you’ll also earn the Five Star Review trophy.

