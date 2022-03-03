How to access Gran Turismo 7’s main menu when stuck on the Music Rally screen

As eager as some may be to finally get their hands on everything Gran Turismo 7 has to offer, there is one hurdle that will stop fans from enjoying the full experience when starting the game. When opening the application for the first time and choosing which difficulty to master, players will seemingly be met with nothing but the Music Rally menu and no access to the full game. Thankfully, this isn’t a bug or game-breaking glitch, but there is one thing you need to do.

Although the game does not tell you directly, you will be required to play at least one full Music Rally mission before having access to any other feature. It won’t matter how you perform in the race, but be sure to drive until the song of choice is done playing. With that out of the way, GT7 will then display a World Map option above Music Rally. You’ll want to head here as this is the game’s version of a main menu.

Once the World Map is opened, you will be granted access to the single-player campaign, multiplayer functionality, and even a used car dealership. Better yet, the latest installment also includes a new Café feature, a location that lends you challenges for unlocking a certain set of rare vehicles.

