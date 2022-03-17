How to access Mario Kart 8’s Booster Course tracks early

Multiple tracks are coming to Mario Kart 8 through the Booster Course Pass DLC. You can pick up the DLC right now, but the tracks become available on March 18. However, a handful of streamers have jumped into these tracks a day ahead of schedule, and you’ll be able to do this right now, so long as you’ve purchased the DLC. Here’s what you need to know about how to access Mario Kart’s Booster Course tracks early.

You want to make sure you purchase the Booster Course Pass from the Nintendo Online store. After making this purchase, the next step is to connect to the internet and update your Nintendo Switch. This way, you’ll be able to download the 2.0 update for Mario Kart 8, and the courses will be available.

With Mario Kart 8’s 2.0 update, you’ll need to fire up the game and jump into an online course match. From what we can tell, you’ll be able to access these tracks through online matches against other players throughout the world. They will also need to purchase the Booster Course Pass if they want to play these games and have the 2.0 update downloaded. So long as you have others jumping into a match, any of the available tracks being added on March 18 will be available. However, if you’d prefer not to play against other player drivers, you’ll have to wait until March 18.