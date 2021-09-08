The New World open beta kicks off on September 9. This time around, it’s available for anyone to try out, not just a select few players. This guide covers how to access the New World open beta and start playing as soon as possible.

Open World Steam Playtest

This time around, the game is using a feature called Steam Playtest. This means that from 7 AM PT on September 8, you can request access to the Open World open beta through the game’s Steam page. The following are the steps you need to go through to get into the open beta.

Open Steam

Go to the New World Steam page

Scroll down until you see “Join the New World Open Beta Steam Playtest”

Click “Request Access”

Follow the steps above, and you’ll receive an email with a code to access the open beta on September 9. If you’re requesting access after September 9, you’ll likely need to wait a few hours for a code to be sent out. However, you should be able to access the open beta on the day you request access.

The developer has confirmed that everyone will need to request access to the New World open beta, even those who played the games closed beta earlier this year.