New World release delayed to September

Amazon Game Studios’ upcoming MMORPG New World has been pushed back from its projected launch date. The delay isn’t significant, but it will nevertheless be felt by New World’s many closed beta players, and everyone else eager to jump into the game.

So far, New World has received a lot of praise for its graphics and content. The reception for the games not just been decidedly positive in comparison to Amazon’s previous false starts in the gaming industry, it’s been positive in general. Many closed beta players and content creators have said that New World in its current state has a strong selection of activities for a brand new MMORPG. Nevertheless, the dev team behind New World feels that a delay to the game’s full launch is warranted. The developers cite the need for additional polish and stability improvements. They are also working on fixing bugs found during New World’s closed beta.

A message from the New World team. pic.twitter.com/oAZdK7dxTn — New World (@playnewworld) August 4, 2021

The response from social media has been almost universally positive, with the general consensus being that Amazon Game Studios should take as long as they need to finish what is already a promising game. Players in general are fairly accustomed to release delays nowadays, and it’s clear New World’s future playerbase doesn’t mind waiting a couple of extra weeks to play the game in its best shape possible.

New World is expected to release on September 28. At launch, the game will be available exclusively on PC through Steam.