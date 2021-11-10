How to access the New World Public Test Realms

New World has launched their Public Test Realms, where you’ll have the chance to check out the upcoming content before it arrives to the main servers. The primary purpose of this is to ensure everything is working fine for everyone before these changes go live, giving the Amazon Games team plenty of time to plan out patches, prepare updates, and apply bug fixes to any game-breaking glitches. Here’s what you need to do if you want to access New World’s Public Test Realms.

When you’re ready to give this a try, all you have to od is download the Public Test Realm from your Steam library. All you have to do is locate it in your library and begin downloading. Once the game has fully updated, you’ll be able to log into the game and try everything out for yourself. You’ll find a handful of things you wouldn’t traditionally find on the live servers, such as new enemy types, more mobs, quests, and the Void Gauntlet, and upcoming weapon that’s coming to New World.

You can expect a lot of the new stuff not to work correctly. Whenever you encounter a bug or glitch with the game, you reach out to the Amazon Games development team from their Public Test Realm forums to inform them of the issue, and the team will look into the issue.