How to access your backup save data in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Losing a Save File by mistake is every trainer’s worst dream in a Pokémon game. Whether due to files getting corrupted, the game randomly crashing, or the autosave feature not working efficiently, losing a Save File in which you have invested a lot of hours is always going to be hard to digest. Fortunately, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come with a hidden feature that continues to back up your saved data and is easily accessible in case you lose your saved file.

Related: All purple stake locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

How to recover lost Save Files in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you are one of the unfortunate trainers that have lost a Save File due to any reason, there is no need to fret as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has a hidden feature that allows you to load your last backup without much hassle. Keep in mind that this is not to be confused with the auto-save feature, also present in the game.

To access your backup save data in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, simply press the X, B, and UP keys on the D-Pad simultaneously while on the title screen. This will prompt another screen displaying a bunch of details of your Save File. Here, click on the “Start from the backup data” option on the bottom right of the screen, and it will load your Save File.

While the feature comes in handy when your manual save or auto save option is unable to load the game, do not expect it to be very precise. Hence, if your game abruptly crashes and you use this feature, your game won’t likely start from the exact position from when your game crashed. Altogether, this is a fantastic step by Nintendo to ensure that you aren’t losing on your progress out of the blue.