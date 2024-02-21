Recommended Videos

There has never been a currency as versatile as Essence Dust in Nightingale. With just one item, you’re able to repair equipment and purchase blueprints.

Having your Cutting Knife break in the middle of combat is scary, but don’t worry, you don’t need to run away or throw it against the floor in desperation. Broken items can be repaired with a bit of Essence Dust in Nightingale. You can also use this currency to purchase items from the Essence Trader, like a Simple Sewing Bench blueprint. Though there are many different methods to acquire Essence Dust, farming large quantities of it can be tough if you only focus on combat and exploration. In this guide, I’ll show you how to acquire Essence Dust in Nightingale, as well as how to repair broken items in the game.

How to Farm Essence Dust in Nightingale

Essence Dust can be acquired through beating enemies or item extraction in Nightingale. The best way to farm Essence Dust is by opening the inventory, right-clicking on an item you no longer want, and extracting its Essence Dust.

Whenever you defeat hostile enemies, there is a chance for them to drop meat, hides, and Essence Dust. However, if this is your only way of acquiring Essence Dust, you’ll find yourself dead and respawning back at the base pretty often.

You can farm large quantities of Essence Dust by extracting it from items you no longer need. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of how to extract Essence Dust in Nightingale:

Open your inventory by pressing the “I” key. Right-click the item you want to extract Essence Dust from. This item will be removed from your inventory as a result of the extraction process. Select the Extract option. You can view how much Essence Dust each extraction would give you and select if you’d like to extract all items or only a few.

Flowers are a great item to gather and extract Essence Dust in Nightingale early in the game.

How to Repair Broken Items in Nightingale

To repair a broken item in Nightingale, open the inventory, right-click the broken item, and select Repair. Repairing items consumes Essence Dust, so make sure you farm enough to repair your broken gear or tools.

You can improve an item’s durability by crafting higher-quality items. Your makeshift tools aren’t only weaker, but also less durable. When you get the chance, build a Simple Workbench and craft a set of Simple tools.