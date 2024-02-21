How to Unlock the Simple Sewing Bench in Nightingale

Recommended Videos

Though Puck has been incredibly kind to gift you your starter blueprints, you’ll have to find your own Sewing Bench blueprint after the tutorial in Nightingale.

Puck has been a source of guidance for your first steps in Nightingale‘s Fae Realms. They patiently waited while you fetched some raw berries, struggled to build a campfire, and staved off starvation by eating a single baked tiny fruit. They’re probably thinking to themselves “Look how far they’ve come,” as they send you off into your perilous starting biome to find your first blueprint: the sewing bench. This working station is a must to craft new, cleaner gear to complete that unlock the Antiquarian Site of Power in Nightingale. However, before you can build your Sewing Bench, you need to “unlock it” somehow. In this guide, I’ll show you how you can get the Simple Sewing Bench blueprint in Nightingale.

Where to Get the Simple Sewing Bench in Nightingale

The Simple Sewing Bench can be purchased from the Essence Trader for 55 Essence in Nightingale, who can be found by opening the map with M and looking for the blue essence icon.

Since Nightingale‘s realms are procedurally generated, I can’t tell you where the Essence Trader is in your realm. However, this guy’s location is signaled on the map with a blue essence icon. You can confirm it’s the Essence Trader by hovering over the icon on the map. If you can’t spot him, just use the mouse wheel to zoom out a bit.

When approached, the Essence Trader will offer all the items he has for sale. Under “Crafting: Basics and Repairs,” you’ll find the Simple Sewing Bench for sale in Nightingale. This blueprint costs 55 Essence, which you can get by either extracting essence from inventory items like flowers or defeating hostile creatures.

Once you’ve got the Simple Sewing Bench, teleport back home using the Travel to Respite button in the Map menu. You can build a Simple Sewing Bench with the following resources:

10x Wood Bundle : use your axe to chop some logs or trees.

: use your axe to chop some logs or trees. 15x Fiber : collect from weeds, usually found near bodies of water.

: collect from weeds, usually found near bodies of water. 1x Bone: drops from certain enemies, like wolves, boars, and green elephants.

When you’ve got all the materials, all that’s that’s left to do is craft the Simple Sewing Bench, which provided with the right resources, will produce simple gear and effectively increase your gear score in the early game of Nightingale.