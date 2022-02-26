The Grand Lift of Dectus is a location you’ll find in Elden Ring. You’ll find it as you progress north after defeating Godrick the Grafted and explore the second area you unlock. However, you will not be able to use the Grand Lift of Dectus. Instead, this location is locked. You’ll need an item to use it. In this guide, we detail how to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring and the items you need to find.

How to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus

You need to find two items to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. They are the Dectus Left and Right Medallions. With these Medallions, you’ll be able to unlock the gate and access the next area. These are the locations for the two Medallions.

Dectus Left Medallion

You can find the Dectus Left Medallion at the top of Fort Haight in the Mistwood region. After defeating the location’s elite knight, turn to the right of that arena, and there will be a room with a ladder in it. Head up the ladder, and the medallion will be inside a chest at the top.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Dectus Right Medallion

The Dectus Right Medallion is a much more complicated and challenging item to obtain. You’ll need to find it in Fort Faroth, inside Dragonbarrow, which contains several dragon enemies you’ll need to run past to find or fight. There, in the Fort, you’ll need to rush inside the building, head to the left, and dash inside the room with a ladder. There, you’ll find the Dectus Right Medallion.

When you have both, you need to make your way back to the Grand Lift of Dectus and offer it at the foot of the two statues. You can then use the lift to access the next region.