Logur, the Beast Claw in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is one of the human-sized enemies that “definitely isn’t a nod to X-men’s Wolverine.” You can find this named field boss very early in the game and defeating it gives a powerful weapon. This guide explains the location of Logur, the Beast Claw, and how to beat him and get a unique reward.

Logur, The Beast Claw Location

The first site of grace, Gravesite Plain, is the starting point for finding Logur’s location. If you go southwest from this site of grace, you will reach a wooded/forest area.

Logur, the Beast Claw enemy, can be found roaming this land. Try to pass the time at the Site of Grace and explore this location during the day to maximize your chances of finding Logur.

We explored this area during the nighttime but did not find Logur. After passing the time (toggled from the site of grace) to daytime, we eventually found him.

In some cases, you may want to kill nearby animals for Logur to appear. If this enemy does not spawn for you, try slaying some sheep in the region to trigger Logur, the Beast Claw’s presence.

How to Beat Logur, The Beast Claw

Logur, the Beast Claw wields dual claws and deals bleed and physical damage on every hit. If your bleed meter fills, your character will hemorrhage and will lose a big chunk of health.

You can use a shield with 100 percent physical damage absorption to tank all hits from Logur. This will give you enough opportunity to strike back after he has exhausted his moveset.

Other than that, since Logur only uses melee weapons, bringing ranged weapons such as spells, incantations, and bows will help you beat him easily.

Logur, the Beast Claw does not wear any body armor and this makes him vulnerable to all damage types. If you have a bleed weapon such as Rivers of Blood, you can drain his health faster by hemorrhaging him in four to five hits.

Rewards

After defeating Logur in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you will get the Beast Claw weapon. If you two-hand while wielding this weapon, your character will equip in both hands the beast claws. Otherwise, by default, it goes into one hand only.

