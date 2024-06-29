Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur
How To Find And Beat Blackgaol Knight In Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Get yourself fancy armor set and a Greatsword early in The Land of Shadow.
Blackgaol Knight is one of the optional bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. The loot drop you get from this boss contains a full armor set and a greatsword, enough to carry you to mid-game if you do not happen to have one at the DLC’s start. This guide explains how to find and beat Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring.

Blackgaol Knight Location

Elden Ring - Blackgaol Knight location
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

You can find Blackgaol Knight very early in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. From the ‘Gravesite Plan’ site of grace, head west, and you will come across a Mausoleum with two fire torches on both sides of the underground entrance.

You can also reach this location from Scorched Ruins, which happens to be near the first Map Fragment. Just go directly west from Scorched Ruins, and you will find the Western Nameless Mausoleum with the stairs leading downwards to Blackgaol Knight’s boss room.

How To Beat Blackgaol Knight

Elden Ring - Blackgaol Knight sending slash wave
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Blackgaol Knight wields a Greatsword and a crossbow that shoots fire bolts. You will find the boss switching between either weapon on the fly and trying to take you down, mostly with jump attacks using the Greatsword.

Since this is a human-sized boss, you can deal a lot of posture damage and break the poise. This will allow you to deal with a staggered attack, depleting most of Blackgaol Knight’s health in a single blow.

Attack Patterns

Elden Ring - Blackgaol Knight using fire crossbow
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur
AttacksDescription
Jump StrikeBlackgaol Knight rushes to you and tries to land a jump strike using his Greatsword. If the attack lands on you, expect a massive hit damage in a single blow.
Fire ArrowsBlackgaol Knight sometimes uses an overhead attack after completing his slash combo. This attack can also be blocked or dodged.
Stab AttackThe boss may break your posture if you continuously block the attacks and open you for a critical hit. Blackgoal Knight will do a Greatsword stab attack if he breaks your posture.
Slash ComboIf you happen to run around the boss a lot, he will do a sweep attack, swinging his Greatsword around him while facing you.
Overhead StrikeBlackgaol Knight sometimes uses an overhead attack after completing his slash combo. This attack can also be blocked or dodged.
Sweep AttackIf you happen to run around the boss a lot, he will do a sweep attack swinging his Greatsword around him while facing you.
Attack Pattern for Blackgaol Knight

Rewards

Elden Ring - Blackgaol Knight rewards
Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Defeating the Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree drops the following rewards for you:

  • 70,000 runes
  • Greatsword of Solitude
  • Helm of Solitude
  • Armor of Solitude
  • Gauntlets of Solitude
  • Greaves of Solitude
