Blackgaol Knight is one of the optional bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. The loot drop you get from this boss contains a full armor set and a greatsword, enough to carry you to mid-game if you do not happen to have one at the DLC’s start. This guide explains how to find and beat Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring.

Blackgaol Knight Location

You can find Blackgaol Knight very early in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. From the ‘Gravesite Plan’ site of grace, head west, and you will come across a Mausoleum with two fire torches on both sides of the underground entrance.

You can also reach this location from Scorched Ruins, which happens to be near the first Map Fragment. Just go directly west from Scorched Ruins, and you will find the Western Nameless Mausoleum with the stairs leading downwards to Blackgaol Knight’s boss room.

How To Beat Blackgaol Knight

Blackgaol Knight wields a Greatsword and a crossbow that shoots fire bolts. You will find the boss switching between either weapon on the fly and trying to take you down, mostly with jump attacks using the Greatsword.

Since this is a human-sized boss, you can deal a lot of posture damage and break the poise. This will allow you to deal with a staggered attack, depleting most of Blackgaol Knight’s health in a single blow.

Attack Patterns

Attacks Description Jump Strike Blackgaol Knight rushes to you and tries to land a jump strike using his Greatsword. If the attack lands on you, expect a massive hit damage in a single blow. Fire Arrows Blackgaol Knight sometimes uses an overhead attack after completing his slash combo. This attack can also be blocked or dodged. Stab Attack The boss may break your posture if you continuously block the attacks and open you for a critical hit. Blackgoal Knight will do a Greatsword stab attack if he breaks your posture. Slash Combo If you happen to run around the boss a lot, he will do a sweep attack, swinging his Greatsword around him while facing you. Overhead Strike Blackgaol Knight sometimes uses an overhead attack after completing his slash combo. This attack can also be blocked or dodged. Sweep Attack If you happen to run around the boss a lot, he will do a sweep attack swinging his Greatsword around him while facing you. Attack Pattern for Blackgaol Knight

Rewards

Defeating the Blackgaol Knight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree drops the following rewards for you:

70,000 runes

Greatsword of Solitude

Helm of Solitude

Armor of Solitude

Gauntlets of Solitude

Greaves of Solitude

