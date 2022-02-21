How to add friends in Lost Ark

An MMO such as Lost Ark can tend to revolve around the community: making friends that you can rely on during your exploits across a new world is an underrated facet of leveling in any MMO. Whether you’re looking at the next raid boss, or just wanting to stomp around some World Bosses in Lost Ark, you’ll want to be comfortable with the friend list.

To access the friend list in Lost Ark, users can either press the default key ‘U’ or navigate to the bottom right icon, titled ‘Community.’ Clicking this will open a list, and ‘Friends’ should be the first entry on that list. However you access it, the ‘Friends’ window will open.

From here, players can accept friend requests that they have received, send requests to players they’ve recently come across, or manually enter a name in the ‘Friends’ tab of the window to search for specific players. Don’t become over-eager, though: Lost Ark limits how many friend requests you can send, with a short two-second cooldown in between.

Players will receive a small notification stating that they have a new friend request: it’s easily overlooked, so don’t be surprised if you have a few requests pending when you finally open the menu.