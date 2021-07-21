Playing with your friends in online multiplayer games helps make each match you play a better experience. Almost every situation can be made much better by playing with someone you know. In Pokémon Unite, the friends list is separate from the one you have on your Nintendo Switch account. If you want to play with someone you know, here is how to add friends in Pokémon Unite.

As mentioned above, playing Pokémon Unite on Nintendo Switch will not carry over your Nintendo Switch Online friends. You will need to add them individually to your Pokémon Unite list.

To begin, on the Pokémon Unite home page, press X to bring up the menu and scroll down to Friends. On the next page, you will see your friend list. If you press the Plus button, you can look at any requests you have.

To add a friend, go to Friend Search. At the top will be a search bar where you can enter a friend’s trainer ID. To find this, your friend will need to go to their Profile by pressing L on the home page. It will be at the bottom of their card above their name. The search bar is case-sensitive, so be sure to do all capital letters.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If the person you are trying to add is on your Nintendo Switch Online friend list, you can press the minus button on the search bar page. For this to work, your friend will need to be online on the same platform as you when you press that for them to be shown in the list of players. Select them on the list, and you can send them a friend request.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The good news is that once you have your friends added, you do not need to do so again, even if you move to the mobile version of Pokémon Unite. The game will have crossplay and cross progression support, so sign into your Nintendo account on the mobile version to carry it all over.