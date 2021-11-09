How to adjust Roles Settings in Among Us

Among Us has expanded its gameplay to include some brand new roles for both the Impostors and Crewmates. On the Crewmate side, players have a chance to be a Scientist, Engineer, or Guardian Angel. As for Impostors, they can randomly be given the Shapeshifter role and temporarily turn themselves into other players. If you want to adjust these Roles Settings before your game starts, here is how to do it.

As you might expect, only the host of the lobby can adjust the settings for Roles. All they need to do is walk up to the laptop that is in the pregame lobby and interact with it. Now you can customize all settings for the upcoming game. At the top of the screen, click on the grey Impostor surrounded in red to access Roles Settings.

On this page, you will see all four roles laid out for you, with two adjustable settings to the right. The first section is how many people maximum can be given that role in a game. The second is the percentage chance of someone being given that role. While you can increase these numbers to above the number of people in your lobby, only one role can be given to each person.

At the far right of those settings are the Advanced Settings for each role. Here is a breakdown of each role’s advanced settings.