How to adopt more cats in Cat Cafe Manager

In Cat Cafe Manager, you don’t buy new cats to fill your restaurant with. Instead, you need to adopt strays, but picking them up is far more involved than you think. This guide explains how to adopt more cats to have a satisfyingly full cat cafe.

Where do you get new cats?

Before you can adopt new cats, you need to befriend them. To do this, you must fill the bowl outside your cat cafe with food and wait for any nearby stray cats to show up. When they do, a prompt will appear to pet those cats. If you hold down the interact button to pet them, you’ll be taken to a new screen.

On this new screen, you can see the three cats that have shown up to eat the food you left. Take this opportunity to look at their traits and decide which cat you’d like to have in your cafe. Then, when you’ve made your choice, you can pet the cat. You’ll need to repeat this process a few times over the course of a couple of days before you get the option to adopt that cat. This is because you need to earn their trust before they can move in.

You can only have a certain number of cats in your cafe at any one time. You can increase that number by completing challenges to unlock new skills. However, if you want to swap a cat and adopt a new one in its place, you’ll need to head into town and find a kind new owner who will take it on from you.