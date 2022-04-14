how-to-hire-staff-in-cat-cafe-manager

Once you get your head around the systems in Cat Cafe Manager, you’ll settle into a rhythm of cleaning, serving, petting, and, of course, staring adoringly at your cats. However, you will find that running a cat cafe can be overwhelming if you don’t ask for help. This guide explains how to hire staff and take the pressure off a tad.

How to unlock staff

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can hire staff, you need to unlock a new ability. You can do this at the Shrine by selecting the Staff Hiring project. This requires you to generate 100 hearts by serving customers, which takes roughly three days when you have three chairs to serve customers in.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve completed the Staff Hiring Project, you can hire staff from the town noticeboard. You can visit this from the town map, but you’ll need to keep an eye out for posts with “Looking for Job” written on them. You can open these posts to view each person’s skills before you hire them. Initially, you’ll only be able to hire one staff member, but you can complete more projects to unlock more staff slots. Bear in mind that you can also upgrade staff stats over time.