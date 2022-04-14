how-to-call-regulars-and-improve-relationships-in-cat-cafe-manager

After you’ve met all of the key characters in Cat Cafe Manager, you’ll unlock the ability to call one of them each day. These characters become your regulars, and this guide explains how to call them and develop your relationships.

How to call regulars

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’ve unlocked the ability to call regulars, you can go to the phone box on the street during the day to call one of them and invite them over. You’ll see a screen with each of their faces and your relationship level so you can pick which ones you want to invite over.

How to improve relationships

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll improve your relationship with a character by inviting them to your cafe, serving them the drink or food they desire, and chatting with them. If you have a successful visit, you’ll enhance your relationship with that character. Each relationship level awards you a rare item that only the character from that faction can give you. These can be used to decorate your cafe for free, creating specific zones for each faction if you want.

Relationships with regulars is just one of the smaller aspects of your life that you’ll need to keep on top of in Cat Cafe Manager. Remember always to invite a regular over, and consider hiring some more staff if you find that you’re too busy to do so.