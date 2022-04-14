how-to-save-in-cat-cafe-manager

There’s a lot to do each day in Cat Cafe Manager. You must open up, serve customers, work on projects, call your regulars, look after your cats, and ensure that you slowly enhance your building and menu. This guide explains how to save so you don’t lose a single second’s progress.

Save early, save often

Luckily, saving in Cat Cafe Manager is extremely simple. Open the menu with the pause button and press the Save Game option. This takes you to a new screen where you need to press a second button, ‘X’ on the Nintendo Switch, to save your progress. We recommend doing this at the end of each day because it’s a slow period that gives you some breathing space between everything else you need to do. The early build of the game we played had some bugs and glitches that caused it to crash. However, these may not be present in the final release version. Still, our advice is to save often.

Unlike most games, you won’t get a screen filled with save files where you can pick and choose which one to overwrite. Instead, you’ll overwrite the last save on your current cafe. If you want to create a new cafe and start afresh, you’ll need to do so from the main menu. You can then load any of your save files from the same main menu.