Relics are just one of the many types of tools that you get access to in Tower of Fantasy. These pieces of technology help you in combat, explore the map, and interact with pieces of the environment. Each one of them has a purpose whether it be to beat people up or make you fly. When you find one that you want to stick with, there is no doubt that you will want to upgrade it. That is why it is important for you to learn how to advance relics in Tower of Fantasy.

How to advance relics in Tower of Fantasy

Relics, like other items in the game, can be upgraded using a method called “advancement.” Each relic can be upgraded five times. Each time you advance a relic, its stats get increased in some way. You can upgrade a relic through the relics menu. You can reach this menu by selecting the “relics” button from the in-game menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To advance a relic to the next level, select the relic from the menu and select the advancement option from the menu for the relic you chose. Each relic requires its own shards to upgrade it. For instance, the Missile Barrage relic requires Missile Barrage Shards to upgrade.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The game will tell you that the shards for relic advancement come from the Crew Store and Crystal Dust Store. This is a way that you can obtain shards for the different relics. There are other ways to get them that the game doesn’t tell you. You can complete Ruin dungeons to obtain a relic’s shards. You can also get them as rewards for completing side quests and by doing activities like the Dream Machine. The amount needed to upgrade a relic starts at 20 and goes up by 10 with each level.