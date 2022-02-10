In Lost Ark, a new MMORPG from Smilegate RPG and Amazon Games, each character has a set of skills that they can use against enemies in the game. To increase the damage of certain skills, you can choose to allocate some skill points to these abilities and make them stronger. Here’s how to allocate skills in Lost Ark.

When you’re on the character you want to empower, hit “K” on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can go to the bottom right of your screen and hit the “Character” menu. “Combat Skills” should be an option you can choose. Click that, and you’ll enter the Combat Skills menu.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From here, you can finally allocate skills. On the top right, you can see the number of skill points you have (18/258). You can also see the abilities you can level up on the left side of the menu. Hit the “+” button next to each skill to level them up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you hit certain level thresholds, 4, 7, and 10, you can also increase the strength of your skills even further by giving them an added buff. Those are the options you see at the center of the screen. Choose the buff that best fits your class.

You get skill points after leveling up or after completing certain quests.