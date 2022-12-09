Choo-Choo Charles is a game where you must defend yourself from a ravenous train-spider hybrid monster that is out for blood. As you collect items and build up your defense so that you can take the fight to Charles, you must complete various side quests to collect scrap and weapons. Lizbeth Murkwater has a mission for you to collect some meat from the island in the swamp. Along the way, you must contend with a horrendous swamp monster. This guide will show you how to avoid the swamp monster in Choo-Choo Charles.

How to complete the Swamp Swimmer side quest in Choo-Choo Charles

There are a good number of side quests for you to complete in Choo-Choo Charles with each NPC you come across asking for you to complete some sort of small task. Whether it is climbing to the top of a tower or putting out a fire, completing these quests will get you scrap that you can use to upgrade your train. In the southeastern part of the map, you can find a woman cooking a meal on the edge of a swamp. Speak to her and she will ask you to collect some meat for her meal.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the center of the swamp is an island with a large dead fish on it. It is your job to wade through the swamp water, collect this fish, and return it to Lizbeth. Sounds simple until you realize there is a swamp monster that isn’t afraid to attack you on sight. Luckily, there is one simple action that you can perform to avoid it. Just stand still.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you wade through the water to the island, you will see a ripple appear in the water like in the image above. When this ripple gets close to you, stop moving. This will cause the swamp monster to swim away and ignore you. Each time it swims away, you can take roughly three or four steps before it comes back. Slowly make your way to the island and you will find the fish in the center of it. Make your way back to Lizbeth using the same method to avoid becoming swamp monster food. Giving the fish to Lizbeth will get you a large amount of scrap to upgrade your train with.