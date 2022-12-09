Choo-Choo Charles is a game about survival and Charles is one difficult enemy to go up against. This evil spider-train hybrid is more than capable of chasing you down and quickly putting an end to you. Luckily, you have a train of your own to use as both your means of attack and defense. Upgrading your train takes time, patience, and a willingness to spend scrap. Keep your train alive with some repairs and hope that Charles doesn’t break it. This guide will show you how to upgrade and repair your train in Choo-Choo Charles.

Where to find scrap in Choo-Choo Charles

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can upgrade your train, you need to get your hands on some scrap metal. Scrap is hidden all around the map and can be found in almost every location. Each time you stop somewhere for a quest or just to check out a building, take a look around and you will find scrap on the ground, in buildings, and on boxes. If you want a lot of scraps, you will want to complete optional quests. Each optional quest in the game will reward you with scrap. These quests appear on the map with yellow icons. There are a decent number of quests that you can complete and completing all of them will allow you to almost fully upgrade your train.

How to upgrade your train

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected a good amount of scrap, do inside your train and you will find some blueprints sitting on a table below the weapon rack. Interact with the blueprints to open the upgrade menu. The upgrade menu has three options; speed, damage, and armor. You can upgrade each part of the train up to level 10.

While you are out roaming around, you will see a health bar for the train in the lower right-hand corner of the screen. To repair the train, select the repair option from the blueprints menu. Each repair will cost you one scrap and will replenish the train’s health by 10 points. If your train’s health reaches zero, you can still repair it.