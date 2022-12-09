In Choo-Choo Charles, you are brought to the island to attempt to destroy Charles, the train giga-spider hybrid monster. Of course, this is no simple task, and completing it requires a few necessary items. You are told early on in the game that you need to “find the eggs.” These eggs are the key to bringing down Charles and stopping his reign of terror. This guide will show you where to find all the eggs in Choo-Choo Charles.

Where to find the Green Egg in Choo-Choo Charles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Green Egg is the first one you will probably obtain as you make your way through the game. Each of the eggs is hidden inside a mine that requires a key to access. To obtain the key to the South Mine, you will need to talk to the NPC marked by a blue icon in the southeastern part of the map. After talking to them, head to the location marked on the map and go through the mine. Since this is the first egg, it is fairly easy to obtain. You simply need to avoid the guards as you walk through the mine and pick up the egg.

Where to find the Blue Egg in Choo-Choo Charles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Blue Egg is located in the North Mine which is in the northernmost part of the map as shown above. To obtain the key, you need to talk to the NPC marked in blue on the northeastern part of the map. Unlike the first mine, the mine containing the Blue Egg contains a few more guards. Make sure to listen for their whistling to tell when the guards are close. The Blue Egg is locked behind a gate. Pull the lever to open the gate and rush in to grab the egg before the gate shuts.

Where to find the Red Egg in Choo-Choo Charles

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final egg in the game, the Red Egg, is found in the central mine, which is also referred to as a tomb. This mine is filled with guards that are ready to chase you down and the mine is multiple levels deep. After taking the lift down, grab the egg and continue through the mind until you find the second lift to take you back to the surface. With all of the eggs in your inventory, you will have everything you need to defeat Charles. The only other mission you must complete is setting the explosives on the bridge. Once that is done, you can take the fight to Charles and end the nightmare.