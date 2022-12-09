In Choo-Choo Charles, you must go up against Charles, a raging spider train that is very set on hunting you down. Luckily for you, there are multiple weapons that you can get your hands on to defend yourself and your train from certain doom. You must use these weapons each time Charles attacks or you will certainly perish. Below, we will show you how to get additional weapons in Choo-Choo Charles.

How to unlock new weapons in Choo-Choo Charles

True to its horror theme, Choo-Choo Charles doesn’t provide you with much in terms of a tutorial other than the basic mechanics of how to operate your train and defend yourself against Charles. Because of this, you are left on your own to figure out how to get new weapons to add to your train’s arsenal. You start your journey with a weapon called the “Derailer.” This heavy machine gun-style weapon is a great start, but there are other weapons with arguably better abilities.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To unlock additional weapons in the game, you need to keep on the lookout for three red quest markers. Each quest marker color is for a different type of quest. While yellow and blue markers are for optional quests and story quests, the red markers are for weapon quests. There are three weapons that you can get besides the Derailer:

Bug Spray: A flamethrower that slows Charles down whenever he catches up to your train

A flamethrower that slows Charles down whenever he catches up to your train The Boomer: A rocket launcher with a slow fire rate that deals large amounts of damage

A rocket launcher with a slow fire rate that deals large amounts of damage Bob: An anti-armor gun with exceptional range and damage

Screenshot by Gamepur

Whenever you unlock a new weapon, it will appear on one of the weapon hooks inside your train. You can switch weapons by interacting with one of them. This will automatically equip it to the back of the train. Interact with the weapon on the back end of the train to use it whenever Charles appears. Make sure to switch weapons whenever one overheats to keep up the assault on Charles.