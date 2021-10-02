How to be born in September in BitLife

There are several challenges and tasks for you to complete in BitLife. If you’re working on finishing a specific challenge in BitLife, some of these challenges ask that your character perform a particular action. For example, sometimes, your character needs to be born in a certain month, such as September. Is there a way for you to have your character be born in September in BitLife?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to do it. You cannot determine the exact date or provide a generic month for your character to be born. Instead, it’s all random. If you need them to be born in September to complete the BitLife Birthday Challenge, you must continue rerolling your character until you see they’re born in September. You can see this information when you make a new character and start the game. It’s the first thing posted.

The only way you can do this is if you have god mode. With god mode, you can change every detail about your character or others while playing BitLife. However, god mode does cost money. So, for those who would prefer to stick to random chance, we recommend this method but understand it will take a little bit of time for random chance to be on your side.

When you see that your character was born in September, or any specific month they need to be born in, you’re good to go to continue playing the game.