How to beat Balan’s Bouts in Balan Wonderworld

In each world in Balan Wonderworld, you are tasked with making your way through each dream-like world in the game while collecting statues of Balan. You can grab other things like costumes and the different colored shards you feed to Tims, but statues are the main collectible in this game. Every level contains statues hidden in different parts of the area, but one in each level can only be obtained by completing a task known as Balan’s Bout. Here is how to do so.

In each world, there is a golden top hat that you can find. When you get close, it will transform into Balan, starting a mini-game for you to complete. The task is pretty simple. Balan will fly through the sky and will have various things he shoots at or avoids. There will be one of two things you need to do.

In each part of this cinematic, Balan will have a shadow of himself slowly move onto the screen. When that shadow lines up perfectly with the real Balan, press a button. It doesn’t matter which since all buttons are action commands. If you timed it right, you will get an excellent rating. With these portions, you can wait a split second for the shadow to rest on Balan and still get an excellent rating if you find yourself pressing the button too early.

The other possible outcome for you is you will see many shadows of Balan racing onto the screen at once. In these instances, mash the buttons as fast as you can. If you got enough button presses in, you will get an excellent rating. Remember that all four face buttons do the same thing in this game, so if you feel you get more button presses in by alternating between them all, do so.

After four of these tests, Balan will fly into a portal, and you will get your final score. If you get all excellent scores, you will be rewarded with a trophy for your collection.

Unfortunately, if you need to try the Balan’s Bout again, you need to leave the level and come back in for the hat to appear in the world again.

