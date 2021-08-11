How to beat Cavalary in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla didn’t introduce much new content, but it did bring a new enemy type with it: cavalry. During their adventures in Paris, players will have to fight these new mounted troops off. At first, they can be a challenge to defeat, with massive health bars and a ton of mobility. Thankfully, there are a few tricks that players can use to level the playing field against these fearsome enemies.

The first and best piece of advice players can get when facing up against cavalry is to not get on their own horse. While mounted, Eivor is essentially useless, only being able to deal damage through wimpy little kicks. Whenever you’re fighting against a mounted enemy, do yourself a favor and leave the horse in its stable.

Secondly, if you want to deal any solid damage to a mounted enemy, attack them on the side where they’re not holding their shield. As if it weren’t bad enough that they’re mounted and fast, cavalry also has shields that will drastically reduce the damage they take. Attack from the other side though and they’ll feel the brunt force of your strikes.

Finally, combine arrows with status effects. Cavalry is hard to hit with melee weapons, so shooting them in the head with flaming or poisoned arrows repeatedly is the best way to take them out without losing too much health.