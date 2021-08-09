How to beat DDTs in Bloons TD 6

What is a DDT?

Dark Dirigible Titans, or DDTs, are the heaviest class of enemies in Bloons TD 6, appearing only after wave 90. They share traits with other MOAB class enemies and are also the fastest moving of all MOABs. To make the situation more complicated, DDTs have the traits of Camo, Black Bloons, and Lead.

Why are DDTs so hard to kill, and what do we do about it?

DDTs are among the hardest enemies to deal with for three reasons, from least important to most important.

Black Bloon status: like other MOABs or black balloons, when DDTs die they release a swarm of other, weaker balloons that must be dealt with quickly. This makes it slightly harder to deal with them using only Snipers, though we still recommend snipers as by far the best MOAB killers. You might want to use explosive attacks to destroy the balloons that spawn from the DDT, but there’s an obstacle in the way. Lead: DDTs have the Lead trait, meaning they can’t be damaged by explosive attacks. We can work around this using the hero Striker Jones, who at level 5 weakens Lead resistance to explosions, and at level 19 (which you can easily achieve by the time DDTs come onto the battlefield) Striker Jones will make Lead bloons weak to explosions. You can also use the Monkey Intelligence Bureau upgrade on Monkey Villages to allow nearby monkeys to pop all bloons types. Camo: Because DDTs have the Camo trait, they can’t be targetted by most units unless they have a specific upgrade unlocked. Snipers are particularly adept at dealing with camo, but using the Radar Scanner upgrade of the Monkey Village will allow any nearby monkeys to ignore camo and destroy the DDT.

Three simple tools for dealing with DDTs

With those traits in mind, these are three tools to build around so you’ll always be ready for DDTs.

Monkey Villages with Monkey Intelligence Bureau

Monkey Villages enhance nearby monkeys. Using the Radar Scanner and Monkey Intelligence Bureau, you can turn any monkey into a DDT killing machine.

Snipers with Maim MOAB and Night Vision Goggles

Snipers excel at killing all MOABs, including DDTs. Three or four snipers with Maim MOAB unlocked will freeze DDTs in their tracks. You will also need either Monkey Villages or Night Vision Goggles to deal with DDT stealth, either is a viable option.

Striker Jones

Striker Jones is a hero unit that specializes in artillery. At level 4, he allows your monkeys to deal explosive damage against Lead balloons like the DDT, and at level 19, Lead balloons will be weak to explosions. You could even pair this with the Shrapnel Shot upgrade on Sniper Monkeys in order to give them explosive damage and make them even stronger against DDTs.