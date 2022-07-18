The Best Strategies to defeat Bloonarius in Bloons Tower Defense 6

Bosses within Bloons TD6 are consistently a harrowing experience, even for veteran players with multiple franchise titles under their belt. Bloonarius is one such boss, awakened from the swampy depths of Sunken Columns.

This doesn’t mean that simply playing the specified map will spawn Bloonarius. Instead, players will need to wait for this boss to appear in the challenge rotation, found on the right side of the main menu screen. Further, all bosses should be noted as extremely difficult. Before attempting, players will want to ensure that they’ve specialized in primary monkeys through the Monkey Knowledge tree, also found in the main menu.

Defeating Bloonarius

Players have a couple of options regarding how they want to approach this boss. Options are available for standard gameplay, which allows the Double Cash option to be enabled, Ranked gameplay which removes Double Cash option, and Elite which increases the boss health, although this is only available after clearing Bloonarius once. All gameplay modes removes some monkeys from being used for this challenge, such as the Mortar Monkey or Sniper.

If using the Double Cash option, Bloonarius becomes far easier — if not, players will want to ensure that they’re covering two specific areas. Focus on both stacking damage at the top of the arena, while placing Wizard Monkeys with x-x-4 for the Necro option near the bottom for backdoor protection. In Ranked, placing a farm within the first 15 rounds can ensure there is enough funding to provide upgraded towers by the time Bloonarius arrives.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bloonarius tactics and counters

Bloonarius is the slowest moving boss within Bloons TD6, but he comes with an equally large health pool. For every 1% of damage taken, this boss will spawn sludge-Bloons around the track. For every skull that has been removed (every 25%), he spawns a monstrous wave of ceramic Bloons which can spawn next to the exit.

Thus, players will need to have full map coverage with both mass Bloon and single-target DPS options available. Due to how quickly Bloonarius arrives, this is difficult to handle. Bomb Shooters work well with an 0-2-4 build, Glue Gunners with a 2-0-4, and Alchemists with a 4-0-2 are all strong picks for this boss.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bloonarius notable rounds

On top of Bloonarius, players will need to continue to mitigate the standard Bloon waves. The round number for unique Bloons is as follows:

Camo bloons — 24 nudge, 31 wave

Lead bloons — 28 nudge, 30 lead

Bloonarius spawn — 40, 60, 80, 100, 120

Players will want to have their first farm up prior to stage 24 to focus on camo-stripping monkeys, such as the Ninja. A Banana Farm of 4-2-0 should suffice to clear the first stage of Bloonarius, and additional farms should be built as funds are available.

Best Bloonarius heroes

Bringing the right hero for the job is critical, but the event only allows for certain heroes to be brought in. Obyn Greenfoot works well in the Sunken Columns with a large AoE and a stackable buff for other Druids, although success can be found with Captain Churchill and Etienne as well. Note Churchill’s large cost (1,800) can be prohibitive for certain playstyles.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Many of the best heroes in BTD6 buff monkeys placed around them — always look to capitalize on these buffs when placing. Etienne can entirely remove the concern of camo Bloons once he hits level 8, which can save players a bit of cash for this challenge.

If all else fails, it may be time to go back to the drawing board. Boss challenges within BTD6 are brutal endeavors that typically demand players to have invested a heft of Monkey Knowledge in appropriate trees. Invest in the Primary Knowledge tree, and ensure there’s some points spent for the Wizard-cum-Necro as well within the Magic Knowledge tree.