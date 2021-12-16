Best towers in Bloons TD 6

Bloons Tower Defense 6 is still going strong after a couple of years, and there’s no better time to jump into the addictive game. Learning which towers to place on your map is a rewarding experience that will keep you invested for potentially hundreds of hours, and we’ll show you the best options for towers in BTD6.

Wizard Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Wizard Monkey is a fantastic choice for your early progression. It only costs $550, and it’s something you can easily purchase before you acquire a significant amount of Monkey Knowledge. You’ll get some great use out of the camo detection, and you can upgrade this unit to 5/0/0 through a magic monkey, increasing our ranged damage by quite a bit.

Alchemist

Screenshot by Gamepur

Don’t sleep on the Alchemist. Even when you have other towers already in play, use an Alchemist and boost it to 4/0/0. You’ll be amazed that you only spent $550 on a reliable tower like this one, and it will keep the other towers standing upright with a wide range and a significant boost to their attack speed.

Sniper Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you need to see across the entire map, the Sniper Monkey is your new best (pri)mate. It has unlimited range, so anyone who happens to sneak through your defenses is still at the mercy of this guy. They’re only able to target one unit at a time, but at a bargain like $330, and with the rest of your towers in place, this is all you’ll need.

Mortar Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Mortar Monkey is a simple first line of defense against harder bloons, be they ceramic or metal, with large AoE effects and fast reloads. With a 2/0/4 loadout, stacking multiple mortars near a Glue Gunner or Ice Monkey should result in easy pickings for the remaining monkeys strewn across the rest of the path.

Banana Farm

Screenshot by Gamepur

Invest in yourself with the Banana Farm, which has the potential to give you tens of thousands of dollars in a short time. It’s a bit pricey at first ($1250 per unit), but you’ll end up cashing in a ton of profit before you know what to do with all of it. You can buy more Banana Farms, spreading your investments all over your map, or you can cash in and splurge on some higher-end towers.

Dartling Gunner

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Dartling Gunner is a relatively new face in BTD6, unlocked by popping 500,000 bloons since his release in December 2020. A 4/2/0 or 0/2/4 are both promising paths depending on whether you want the Dartling Gunner engaging from a distance or up-close. Note that his targeting will follow the mouse until you change his targeting options.

Monkey Village

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sometimes, it takes a village. With the unique ability to offer discounts on tower upgrades and speed up all towers within its radius, a few clever Money Villages can shift a lackluster defense into an impenetrable fortress. While there are uses for the second line of upgrades, players will likely stack 3: one with a 4/0/2 and two with a 2/0/4 all clustered.

Super Monkey

Screenshot by Gamepur

Didn’t we just talk about splurging? This is your reward for playing your cards right. The Super Monkey is the gold standard of towers in Bloons TD 6, weighing in at a hefty $2500, but he’s part of a holy grail. If you put the Super Monkey with a 4/0/0 Alchemist and a 0/2/3 Monkey Village at the center of your map, you’re almost invincible. It will take a while to get to that level, so take advantage of a money vacuum, such as Benjamin, for your hero.