At the end of the Natural Plains, you will unlock the stage “The Brawl at the Mall”, which is where you will face your first big boss: Gorimondo. This giant ape has a chain of Waddle Dees around their neck, so it’s up to Kirby to take them down and free them. Here’s how to beat Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Any copy ability will work for this encounter, but there is a mission to beat Gorimondo with the Sword ability, so you may wish to choose that one. Gorimondo will periodically throw rocks at Kirby, but as long as you stay mobile, you can’t get hit. Get close to Gorimondo and sneak in between his legs to avoid his swipe attacks — this will also clear a hidden mission. Be wary of Gorimondo’s stomps — sometimes they will alternate feet, sometimes they will stomp only once. A simple jump is enough to clear the shockwave that comes out.

Phase 2 will begin at 50%, and see Gorimondo start to use a spin attack. There’s not much you can do about this attack other then run away and wait for Gorimondo to get dizzy. Once they are, however, you have several seconds of opportunity to get some serious damage in. Keep up the pressure and soon Gorimondo will be down for the count.