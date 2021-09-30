All Jessie and James weaknesses and best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go – October 2021

Jessie and James have returned in a special Pokémon Go celebration, the Secrets of the Jungle event. You can encounter these two by finding them in the Meowth balloon if it spawns, or by taking a snapshot and having them photobomb your photograph. These two should have unique Pokémon compared to when they appeared a little less than a year ago. You have until October 15 to find Jessie and James, battle them, and add their shadow Pokémon to your collection.

All weaknesses

You’ll have to battle Jessie and James simultaneously. They both have three Pokémon, but they’re not too powerful, so most players should be able to handle these two relatively well on their own. We’ll be updating this section with all of the Pokémon they’re using during the Secrets of the Jungle event.

Counters

The overall counters for these two is pretty straight forward. Jessie and James are not difficult to fight, so if you encounter them, almost any Pokémon will do. We’ll be updating this section with the best Pokémon for you to use during these battles to ensure you capture Jessie and James’ shadow Pokémon during the Secrets of the Jungle event.

When you do defeat them, you have the chance to capture their shadow Pokémon.