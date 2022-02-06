How to beat Jinfeng the CEO boss in Sifu

Jinfeng is a businesswoman headquartered in The Tower, Sifu’s fourth level. After a rather exhilarating elevator ride, you’ll find yourself in a strange pit where the boss is waiting for you. Jinfeng’s fight is different from all the others in a significant way — here’s what you need to know.

Where the rest of Sifu’s boss battles are about countering as your foe chases you down, Jinfeng is content to stand at a distance, lashing her rope weapon at you from fairly far away. Your objective in this fight is to dodge her attacks as you slowly get closer to her until you can actually deal damage.

Jinfeng has a variety of whipping attacks at her disposal. At the farthest distance, she’ll send her weapon flying directly at you or sweep it along the ground. Sidestep the first and hop over the latter as you close the gap. As you get closer, she’ll mix it up with more direct attacks, sweeps, and overhead swings, so be ready to duck under that last one too. The Slide Kick ability is great for closing in those last few steps, although it is risky since it leaves you vulnerable to her sweeping attack. Using focus attacks to fudge the last little gap once you’re close enough helps too.

Once you close in and start attacking, you’ll notice that Jinfeng has a lower defense than other bosses. Her structure meter fills faster, and her health drops quicker. That’s why this battle is about dodging and getting in close. When you do, she’ll use a palm strike (which can be parried) to push you back. At that point, she’ll follow up with any of her whipping attacks, including a new one where slams the heavy rope directly overhead — this can be sidestepped.

After the first takedown, you’ll enter phase two. This isn’t terribly different from the first, and your objective of closing the distance still applies. However, the CEO gets a few new tricks. The first is an overhead whip which actually pulls you in close. If it connects, you’ll take a kick to the face while your hand is tied up, so be sure to duck under the initial attack. The second is a new three-hit combo, which goes from a jumping attack to another kick to a direct forward attack with the whip. You can parry the first two blows, but the third has that telltale red glow, so be ready to sidestep it. Doing so gives you a great chance to strike back.

Jinfeng’s fight might have different mechanics, but your objective is still to take her down. Mind the whip and close the distance as often as possible to stay close, deal damage, and come out on top.