Pokémon Go: All Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Weaknesses and Best Counters

Incarnate Forme Landorus raids are returning to Pokémon Go for a limited time. You’ll have a limited time to try capturing this Pokémon, and the only way you can do this is through five-star raids.

Five-star raids are one of the tougher challenges for you to complete in Pokémon Go, and it helps to bring a handful of friends with you to take it down. You’ll want to make sure you have the correct team to fight against Landorus. Here’s what you need to know about all Incarnate Forme Landorus weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter them in Pokémon Go.

All Incarnate Forme Landorus Weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Image via Niantic

The Incarnate Forme Landorus is a Ground and Flying-type Pokémon. Because of this combination, it is only weak to Ice and Water-type moves, and is resistant to Bug, Electric, Fighting, Ground, and Poison-type attacks. You don’t have a lot of variety when battling this Pokémon, unfortunately.

Water-types are some of the better options to use against it, but a handful of Ice-types are extremely effective against it. It’s important to note that most Ice-type Pokémon are typically considered glass cannons, and they don’t have the best defenses.

Best Pokémon to counter Incarnate Forme Landorus

When you battle Incarnate Forme Landorus, the best Pokémon to counter it are Mamoswine, Kyogre, and Galarian Darmanitan.

Mamoswine is a Ground and Ice-type Pokémon. It’s one of the most powerful Ice-type attackers in the game and is consistently used throughout the Master League by multiple trainers in Pokémon Go. Because of its outstanding stats, it’s praised by many players. However, it would be best if you were careful with it.

Mamoswine doesn’t have the best defenses and can easily be taken down by most opponents. Although, they’ll have a tough time beating it in raw damage. The best moveset for Mamoswine to use against Landorus will be Powder Snow for its fast move, and then Avalanche and Bulldoze for its charged attacks.

Image via the Pokémon Company

Another powerful alternative to use against Landorus is Kyogre, a Water-type Pokémon. It’s a legendary Pokémon, so not too many trainers will have one or two Kyogre sitting in their roster. However, the Pokémon appears every so often in five-star raids, so it’s not an uncommon sight in the mobile game.

Like Mamoswine, Kyogre is one of the most powerful Water-type attacks in Pokémon Go, making it the perfect candidate to take on Landorus. For those who have the option, transforming Kyogre into its Primal Kyogre form is also the best way to take down Landorus. The best moveset you can give Kyogre for this encounter will be Waterfall for its fast move and then Origin Pulse and Blizzard for its charged moves.

The final Pokémon we recommend you use against Landorus is Galarian Darmanitan. It’s an Ice-type Pokémon that can rival Mamoswine in attack power, but it also has an extremely low defense stat, so you want to be careful when using it during this encounter.

Galarian Darmanitan is a suitable option in Pokémon Go and remains a recommended choice so long as you can freely rotate it out against other Pokémon. The best moveset to teach Galarian Darmanitan is the fast move Ice Fang and the charged attacks Avalanche and Ice Punch.

You need to take six Pokémon into battle against Landorus. While the three choices recommended above are excellent, there are a few other options you can consider to use against Landorus to give you and your friends the highest chance for success.

Abomasnow

Darmanitan

Glaceon

Jynx

Lapras

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Blastoise

Mewtwo

Mr. Rime

Regice

Weavile

After you’ve defeated Incarnate Forme Landorus, you and your companions will have a chance to catch this Pokémon. There is an opportunity that your Landorus could be shiny.