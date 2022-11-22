The third challenge for you when battling the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is Larry, the Normal-type Gym Leader. Although Larry was using Normal-type Pokémon when you originally fought him, he’s changed things and will now be using Flying-type Pokémon for this encounter. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Larry of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Larry of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Larry will be using five Pokémon against you. He will be slightly stronger than Poppy and Rika, but so long as you are comfortable with battling against them, you should be able to hold your own. All of the Flying-types are immune to Ground-type moves.

Larry’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon Larry will use a Tropius, a Grass and Flying-type. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Rock-type moves but is resistant against Water, Grass, and Fighting-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larry’s second Pokémon

The next Pokémon is Staraptor, a Normal and Flying-type. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass and Bug-types.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larry’s third Pokémon

The next Pokémon Larry will use is an Altaria, a Flying and Dragon-type. It will be extremely weak to Ice-type attacks, along with Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves. It will be resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larry’s fourth Pokémon

The fourth Pokémon you’ll be fighting will be Oricorio, the Pom Pom Style, which will be Electric and Flying-type. It is only weak against Ice and Rock-type moves, and it is resistant against Grass, Fighting, Flying, Bug, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Larry’s final Pokémon

The final Pokémon Larry will use is Flamigo, a Flying and Fighting-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, Flying, Psychic, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Grass, Fighting, Bug, and Dark-type moves. Larry will turn it into a Flying Tera style, making it only weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you beat Larry, you can advance to the final Elite Four challenge.